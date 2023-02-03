Top Free Agent the Pittsburgh Steelers Should Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering an important offseason coming off a 9-8 season in which they missed the playoffs with the need to hit on a couple of free agent signings.

The Cincinnati Bengals have established themselves as the best team in the AFC North. But there are question marks surrounding the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. The Steelers have a chance to separate themselves as a clear No. 2 team with a good offseason.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has highlighted current Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne as the top free agent the Steelers should target this offseason.

“Defensive line is a need for Pittsburgh, as it will have to make decisions on free agents Larry Ogunjobi, Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley,” Dajani said. “The Steelers could just opt to sign a rising star whose best football is ahead of him.”

Payne started all 17 games for Washington, finishing with career highs in many statistical categories. They include sacks with 11.5, quarterback hits with 20, tackles with 64, tackles for loss with 18 and passes defended with five.

The 25-year-old Payne has been a contributor for Washington ever since entering the NFL. He is former five-star commit at Alabama and No. 13 draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Payne has not missed a game in five professional seasons.

At the moment, Payne is currently participating the Pro Bowl.

Payne is coming off his best season as a professional. Next season could be even better, whether he is in Washington, Pittsburgh or somewhere else.