Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft, was booked and released from the Athens-Clarke County jail overnight after turning himself in on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

The charges stem from an arrest warrant that was issued Wednesday. An investigation by Athens police placed Carter at the scene of a fatal wreck on Jan. 15. The wreck killed Carter’s teammate Devin Willock. Football staffer Chandler LeCroy died at the hospital. Police allege Carter was driving another car and racing LeCroy.

According to jail records, Carter didn’t spend much time behind bars. He turned himself into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday and was released at 11:49. He posted $4,000 in bail.

Jalen Carter had been in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. Early Thursday, Athens police issued his mug shot.

Jalen Carter Says He Will Be ‘Fully Exonerated’

While Carter was at the combine, waiting for medical testing, news broke about the warrants. The Athens-Clarke County police department announced their investigation revealed that racing played a factor in the deaths of Willock and LeCroy.

Many scouting services view Carter as the best available player in the draft. He certainly is a top five pick.

Before he left Indianapolis, Jalen Carter issued a statement, proclaiming his innocence.

“There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing,” Carter said.

The fatal car wreck happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. That was a Sunday. On Saturday, Georgia fans toasted the Bulldogs with a giant party and parade to celebrate the team’s second straight national title.

In Carter’s First Interview After Accident, Police Say He Denied Racing

Police initially questioned Jalen Carter about the accident and whether racing played a part in it. According to police reports, Carter denied he was racing. Police also said he did not show signs that he’d been drinking. Carter was driving a Jeep Trackhawk. LeCroy and Willock were in an Expedition, which had been rented by the Georgia athletic department. LeCroy left the road going at a high rate of speed. Police said she’d reached 104 mph just before the accident. She lost control of the SUV and crashed into trees and two telephone poles.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles also were injured in the wreck. McClendon still is in Indianapolis for the scouting combine.

The police report said that both Carter and LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” as they left downtown Athens.

The report, which was issued Wednesday, said “the evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.”

It’s unclear whether Jalen Carter will return to Indianapolis. Before the combine started, his agent confirmed to ESPN that he would not be working out for scouts while there. Instead, Carter had planned to work out for scouts at Georgia’s Pro Day on March 15.

The draft is April 27-29 with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans owning the top two picks. Coming into the combine, the players with the best chance at going No. 1 included Carter and Alabama’s Bryce Young (quarterback) and Will Anderson (linebacker.)