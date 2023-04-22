Top NFL Free Agent Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Texted Him Before Signing

Aaron Rodgers is recruiting players to join him like a college head coach.

While the NFL quarterback intends to play for the New York Jets next season, he’s still under contract with the Green Bay Packers. Still, that’s not stopping him from telling multiple free agents to sign with the AFC East franchise.

Not all the players are even on the offensive side of the football. Longtime defensive stalwart Calais Campbell joined the Atlanta Falcons over the offseason. He told reporter Josina Anderson that Rodgers hit him up so they could chase a Lombardi in New York.

“It was appealing to have him text you, but I kept getting a feeling that Atlanta was a special place … It was a tough decision,” explained Campbell.

Alas, Campbell chose the Falcons, believing they’re building a great foundation. It takes some gumption to turn down Rodgers and join a team led by a second-year quarterback, but that’s what Campbell did.

We’ll see if the move pays off for him. Nevertheless, it’s fascinating that Rodgers is going through his phonebook, trying to get some high-profile players for a team he’s not even technically a part of.

Soft Deadline Emerges For Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

The Aaron Rodgers drama continues to drag on. Although it’s been known for weeks that the NFL quarterback intends to play for the New York Jets next season, a deal still hasn’t been reached with the Green Bay Packers.

But the clock might finally be ticking on a deal to get done. With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, both sides might have a greater sense of urgency to get something accomplished.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter weighed in on the potential for a deal to come together in the next few days.

“I think (the draft) is the soft deadline. The clock is ticking on an Aaron Rodgers deal to the New York Jets,” Schefter said. “The two sides haven’t had a whole lot of contact, haven’t made a whole lot of progress. But that can change with just one phone call.

“Both sides need to figure out a way to get it done because the Jets need a quarterback and the Packers need the picks to surround their new quarterback, Jordan Love, with talent and playmakers. So, both sides should be motivated to get this done by next week.”

Despite this seeming to be a done deal, neither side has really budged on their demands. Will the draft finally push one team to give in? Or will this sage continue past the NFL Draft?

We can only hope that this finally comes to an end.