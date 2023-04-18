Trade Details Revealed for Pittsburgh Steelers Acquisition of Allen Robinson

We now know the terms for the Allen Robinson trade to the Steelers. The former All-Pro receiver will cost Pittsburgh a seventh-round draft pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers are giving the Rams their seventh-round pick, No. 234 overall. However, besides Robinson, the Steelers receive the Rams seventh-round selection, which is the 251st pick.

The Steelers also worked out the financial details since Robinson had an expensive contract. The Rams will pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s guaranteed salary for 2023. Pittsburgh pays $5 million.

It all hinges on whether Robinson passes his physical. That’s set for Wednesday. He broke a small bone in his foot last November and needed surgery for the injury to heal. Reports out of Los Angeles suggest that Robinson should have no issues passing the physical.

Trade terms agreement:



🏈Steelers get WR Allen Robinson and a 7th-round pick (No. 251).



🏈Rams receive 7th-round pick (No. 234).



Rams pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s salary; Steelers pay remaining $5 million. Robinson is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh for a physical Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

Steelers Fans Probably Remember Allen Robinson from His Penn State Days

You could say that Allen Robinson is coming home. The Rams gave him permission to seek a trade. So he’s ending up in Pittsburgh not far from where he played his college ball. Robinson, who grew up in Michigan, was a consensus All-American for Penn State in 2013.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Robinson with their second round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Jaguars, earning a spot in the Pro Bowl in 2015. That season, he caught 80 passes for 1400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2018, Robinson signed with the Chicago Bears. He played four seasons there. He posted 1,000-yard seasons in two of the years.

Allen Robinson spent only one season with the Rams. He was a high-profile free-agent signee for the then-defending Super Bowl champs. But he never developed good chemistry with Matthew Stafford. Then the injury started wiping out Rams. Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three scores in his 10 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Rams quarterbacks targeted him 51 times. On average, he gained 2.2 yards after the catch.

The Steelers are giving quarterback Kenny Pickett some help. Pittsburgh’s top receivers from last season include Diontae Johnson, who caught 86 passes for 882 yards. Then there’s George Pickens, who notched 52 catches for 801 yards and four scores. Robinson probably is destined as an inside receiver.

The Steelers ranked 24th overall in the NFL in team passing stats. Overall, Pittsburgh quarterbacks collectively threw for 3,661 yards.