Kelce Brothers Invite Alleged Bank Robber Chiefs Superfan ‘Chiefsaholic’ Onto Their Podcast

NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast ‘New Heights’ has lived up to its name, becoming one of the top sports podcasts out. Their guests have ranged from accomplished players like Rob Gronkowski and Patrick Mahomes. But their next guest could be a major changeup from their guests of the past.

On Friday, Philadelphia Eagles center and one-half of the ‘New Heights’ podcast Jason Kelce made an interesting inquiry for a potential guest. Via Twitter, Jason called for Kansas City Chiefs superfan Chiefsaholic to join himself and his brother show.

Chiefsaholic not only supports the team that Travis Kelce plays tight end for, but is also a wanted man for allegedly skipping bail following his arrest for a bank robbery in December.

Chiefsaholic, I don’t know where you are, but my brother and I would love to have you on @newheightshow to tell your story. We will go wherever, and disclose nothing for the sake of journalism — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 31, 2023

Jason, just like all of us, loves a good story and wants to hear one soon. He put Chiefsaholic’s legal issues to the side and made is proclamation tweeting, “Chiefsaholic, I don’t know where you are, but my brother and I would love to have you on @newheightshow to tell your story. We will go wherever, and disclose nothing for the sake of journalism.”

Chiefsaholic’s real name is Xavier Babudar. And despite being a staple at Chief’s games, Kansas City’s faithful likely wouldn’t recognize his name or face. That’s because Chiefsaholic’s game day attire consists of a full wolf mask and costume decked out in Chiefs apparel for every home and away game.

It’s still unclear if Babudar will sport the infamous wolf costume for his podcast appearance, or if he can even appear at all given his legal situation. Regardless, New Heights listeners will likely be on the edge of their seats until he does so.

More on Chiefsaholic’s arrest

Chiefs fans were surprised that Chiefsaholic was not present at their week 15 game versus the Houston Texans. That’s because Xavier Babudar was busy being arrested for allegedly robbing Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union’s bank on the way to the game.

Police arrested and charged Babudar with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised, but he wasn’t wearing his usual Sunday best. He swapped his wolf outfit for an all-green one, equipped with a paintball mask, ski goggles, gloves, and a pistol.

After allegedly skipping bail and removing his ankle monitor on March 25, authorities are yet to find Babudar, who currently has a $1 million warrant out for him according to Fox 4 Kansas City.