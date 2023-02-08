Travis and Jason Kelce’s Parents Remain Neutral Ahead of Super Bowl LVII Matchup

The parents of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are fortunate to have seen each of their sons lift the Lombardi Trophy as a Super Bowl champion.

Travis’ triumph came in Super Bowl LIV, when the Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. Jason’s moment happened in Super Bowl LII when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33.

Fast forward a few years later, and the two brothers will share the stage together, albeit on opposite sidelines. Such an occurrence could lead to a conflict between parents of which son to root for. That, however, is far from the case when it comes to Ed and Donna Kelce. Both are remaining neutral ahead of Super Bowl LVII, which takes place in five days at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“The first two Super Bowls — the ones that you were in — it was like tense,” Donna said on Super Bowl Opening Night Monday, via Fox News. “We wanted you to win so badly. It meant so much to get that one under your belt. This one is just going to be pure joy, pure fun… you’re both going to be in there — how could it get any better than this? It’s going to be the best day ever. Except for when you were born, both of you guys were born.”

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Going for 2nd Super Bowl Ring

Donna revealed she’ll have a custom jersey ready to go, half Travis Kelce and half Jason Kelce. Ed, meanwhile, feels he’s “already f—— won” before toe has even met leather.

“I have already won, dude,” he said. “I’m on the most popular podcast in sports with my sons. I’ve already f—— won. All the rest of this is just window dressing. You’re never going to get the answer you want if we’re going to talk about winning or losing the Super Bowl.”