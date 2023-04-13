Travis Kelce Blasts Home Run During Batting Practice With Aaron Judge

A week ago, Travis Kelce showed that as far as pitching goes, he makes for a terrific football player. But the Chiefs tight end definitely has upped his baseball skills.

Maybe it’s the coaching. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge can have that kind of impact. The two sports stars both represent Ashoc Energy Drink. And to promote the brand, both Travis Kelce and Aaron Judge went through batting practice. The two also played Kelce’s chosen sport.

But first, let’s watch Kelce’s time swinging the bat. He eventually hit a homer to left field. Now, we’ll acknowledge that he hit a pitch not thrown by someone in the Major Leagues. And he swatted the homerun in a high school stadium in Tampa. However, a homer is a homer.

You can see from the video that Travis Kelce was an avid listener, even throwing in a leg kick at Judge’s suggestion. And he did know his way around the diamond. After all, he was a three-sport star growing up with brother Jason outside Cleveland, Ohio. He’d go from football to basketball to baseball.

Plus, it’s not every day you can get a personal session from someone who owns the American League record for most homers in a season. Aaron Judge is one of baseball’s best players ever.

Just last week, Kelce threw out the first pitch of a Cleveland Guardians game. We use the term throwing in a loosest sense of the word. It’s more like Kelce bounced the pitch to the catcher. Maybe this Super Bowl hero got caught up in the enormity of throwing out the first pitch for his favorite team from childhood. Plus, his mother was there.

But hitting was another story. Judge asked to see his stance. Kelce showed it to him. He added the kick, then started hacking at the pitches. Eventually he found one he liked. You could hear the crack of the bat and know it would clear the fence.

Kelce flexed for the camera. As he took off for his trot around the bases, Judge encouraged him to mug for the camera. So Kelce turned around and smiled.

What did Judge think of the Travis Kelce swat? “That was nice, the guy’s a natural.”

As for Kelce. he soaked in the moment. “Man, I ain’t caught one on a bat like that in a long time. It was fun.”

You know what else was fun? Watching the two do football. An Aaron Judge fan account posted some out takes from the hitting session, which took place last month. Eventually, the two started playing catch with the football. Each took turns running routes.

Flip through the gallery to find the video. Did you know that Aaron Judge has a lot in common with Travis Kelce. He also was a three-sport star in high school. And as a 6-foot-7 receiver, he probably could’ve grown into a terrific tight end in the NFL. But we think he made the right choice with baseball.