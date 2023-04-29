Travis Kelce chugs beers off of Super Bowl trophy, spikes it at 2023 NFL Draft

Travis Kelce continues to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Bowl LVII victory. What better way to keep the party rolling that by chugging beers at the NFL Draft?

During Friday night’s second- and third-round coverage, the Chiefs tight end made his way on stage in front of a hometown Kansas City crowd. In one hand, Kelce held the Lombardi Trophy. In the other, he caried a beer.

Kelce then used the Lombardi Trophy as a funnel and chugged the cold brew. He proceeded to spike both the beer can and the trophy. It definitely livened up the crowd on Friday night.

Travis Kelce chugged a beer off the Lombardi and spiked it. Legend. (IG/mvs__11) pic.twitter.com/jJuVLcM3Lf — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) April 29, 2023

Kelce is no stranger to a good time. His lively personality makes him a fan favorite in Kansas City, and he put that on full display on Friday night.

Why even win a Super Bowl if you’re not gonna chug beers off the Lombardi Trophy, right?

Plus, we can talk about his form on those spikes. It was much better than what we saw when the tight end attempted to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a home Cleveland Guardians game.

Travis Kelce, Dirty First Pitch. 😨



54" inches of drop…and nearly kills Shane Bieber. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWjiQgcbb6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2023

Kelce probably won’t be leaving the NFL for the MLB anytime soon. Not that he had any intention of leaving one league for the other, anyway.

Before Travis took the stage Jason Kelce was chugging beers

Apparently, Travis didn’t want to get shown up by his brother, Jason, in the beer-chugging department at this year’s NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles center was downing brews on Thursday night.

Philadelphia had the No. 9 pick in the first round of this year’s draft and selected former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. After the announcement was made, cameras panned to Jason, who was surrounded by plenty of Eagles fans.

Jason then downed his brew quickly — which we can only assume was a stamp of approval for his squad.

Jason and the Eagles have a lot to celebrate this offseason. Philadelphia is coming off a trip to Super Bowl LVII and recently secured quarterback Jalen Hurts for at least the next five seasons.

Now, Philly adds a great talent to its defensive line in Carter. Who wouldn’t celebrate that by chugging a beer?

But now we have to ask a very important question: Which of the Kelce brothers was more impressive with their beer-chugging method? Does the advantage go to Travis because of the Super Bowl trophy?

We’ll let you be the judge.