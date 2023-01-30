WATCH: Travis Kelce Crashes Patrick Mahomes’ Interview, Destroys Bengals ‘Burrowhead’ Comments

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got over the hump against the Cincinnati Bengals with their late 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. With the Lamar Hunt Trophy going to the Chiefs on GEHA Field in Arrowhead Stadium, it also gave Travis Kelce the opportunity to get the final word in the dispute he’s had with Bengal QB Joe Burrow about his comment calling it ‘Burrowhead’.

During CBS’ postgame interview with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce crashed it with nothing but laughter and excitement. He also made sure to remind everyone, including Burrow, who Arrowhead Stadium belongs to.

Kelce was phenomenal in a game in which he wasn’t even certain to play in. He caught a team-high seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. The performance also helped him pass Julian Edelman for the second-most postseason receiving yards of all-time.

This was the first of many soundbites from Kelce we’ve gotten already. It likely won’t be the last we’ll get either over the rest of the Chief’s celebration. If this is how he celebrates an AFC Championship win, imagine what will happen if he and the Chiefs bring home the franchise’s second Super Bowl of this era after making it for the third time in four seasons?

WATCH: Chiefs Beat Bengals for Super Bowl Berth After Head-Scratching Penalty

For the third time in the past four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in February. Kansas City punched its ticket to Super Bowl LVII after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game Sunday.

The play of the game occurred with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 20. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket on a third-and-4 from midfield. He scrambled to his right to pick up the first down, despite nursing a high ankle sprain entering the game.

Cincinnati’s saving grace, however, was that Mahomes was knocked out of bounds at around the 40-yard line, meaning a game-winning field goal attempt would be from a long ways out. Yeah, about that…notice the “Mahomes was knocked out of bounds” part of that last sentence.