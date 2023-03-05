Travis Kelce Crushed His SNL Opening Monologue, Fired off Zinger at Patrick Mahomes

You’re lying to yourself if you don’t think Patrick Mahomes sounds like Kermit the Frog. Travis Kelce might’ve had the all-time best impersonation of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

There was no love lost when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made the impersonation of his star quarterback. But you tell me — what did Kelce sound more like, Mahomes or Kermit?

Watch the full monologue below, but be warned — it’ll leave you wanting more, more, more, more and more. Skip to 0:59 to catch the whole joke.

Travis Kelce's monologue! pic.twitter.com/ETJfAaELNj — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

Kelce wasn’t just firing off shots at his quarterback, he had a few words to say about his brother, Jason. And himself for that matter — no one was safe. He made sure to poke fun at the time he failed to make the roster in college at Cincinnati for a failed drug test for marijuana.

With Kelce well on his way to becoming the greatest (and funniest) tight end of all time, it just goes to show you, if you smoke weed and you’re bad at school — you can win the Super Bowl twice.

Travis Kelce’s Historic 2022-23 NFL Season

What didn’t Travis Kelce do this year?

He won his second Super Bowl, broke the record for most 100-yard receiving games (33) among tight ends in NFL history, scored four touchdowns in a single game, became the fifth tight end ever to eclipse 10,000 career receiving yards, recorded his seventh-straight 1,000-yard receiving season and even set a postseason record for the most receptions by a tight end in a single game with 14.

Overall, he finished the regular season with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. And that was before the Chiefs went on their Super Bowl run. Kelce ended up hauling in six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs edged the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win it all.

Don’t be surprised if him and Mahomes do it all over again next season.