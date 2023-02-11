Travis Kelce Gets Roasted By His Mom Ahead of Super Bowl

No matter how famous you are, no matter how big you are – mom is going to embarrass you, even if you’re Travis Kelce. No matter what, it’s bound to happen. That’s their eternal role in life. The Kansas City Chiefs star was caught in quite a moment.

Given all of Mama Kelce’s newfound fame, we’re going to be seeing more of her in the next couple of days. The Super Bowl is so close we can almost smell it. When the game kicks off, the Kelce household is just hoping for a lot of points for both teams.

She’s got the split jersey. She has the charm of the mom that hosted you and all your dirty, annoying friends in high school. And, she has jokes.

While Mama Kelce had hoped for a baby girl when Travis was born, she’s more than happy with what she got instead.

“I was hoping for a girl, but I got one. He’s a fashionista. And a dancer!”

She drops some more jokes on Travis and Jason Kelce during this clip from New Heights. This is the last time that the Kelce brothers invite their mom to the show.

No matter what happens, the Kelce family is going to get another Super Bowl ring. Both brothers already have one, but this is a chance to go head-to-head and settle that brother debate forever.

Let’s hope that Chiefs fans don’t jinx Kansas City in the meantime…

Travis Kelce Asked, One Fan Didn’t Listen

Like your mom embarrassing you, fans are always going to do dumb stuff. Maybe it is unfair to pin this one on fans at large. This is just one man’s fault. Travis Kelce had one request from Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday’s big game – don’t mess with Rocky.

No matter what, disgracing a city’s sports symbol is never a good idea. Stomping on midfield logos, doing something to the mascot statue at a stadium, and putting your team’s jersey on the Rocky statue in Philly… those are all quick ways to jinx your team.

One Kansas City fan in Philadelphia couldn’t help himself. He just had to get a photo with the Chiefs flag on Rocky and the fan himself in his team gear. It’s exactly what Travis Kelce didn’t want to happen.

The good news is that the fan refrained from dragging Kelce into this. The No. 87 was nowhere to be seen. So, maybe things are going to be alright.