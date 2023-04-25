Travis Kelce gives advice to incoming NFL rookies ahead of the Draft

Travis Kelce turned from light-hearted football star to concerned big brother when he offered the hundreds of rookies-to-be some nice advice.

The TMZ Sports crew asked Kelce to toss out some tips for all those waiting to hear their names called during the three days of the NFL Draft. The festivities start Thursday in Kansas City. And of course, Travis Kelce is one of the brighest stars for the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions.

“The biggest thing for me is taking advantage of your opportunities. If you’re blessed enough to get drafted,” Kelce said. “Take advantage of those opportunities and don’t feel accomplished just because you finally made it to the NFL.”

He added: “I know it’s going to be a very accomplishing feeling, but there’s still a lot of work that you gotta do. You gotta mesh with your new teammates and everything like that. So the opportunities at hand, just make sure you take advantage of it.”

Probably every player in the NFL remembers where they were the day a team general manager or coach called with the news that they were drafted or offered a free-agent deal. It’s a life-defining moment.

Believe it or not, Travis Kelce was only the fifth tight end selected in 2013. Like his brother Jason, he stuck close to home for college, playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Travis Kelce was a three-star recruit, according to the On3 Industry Composite, ranking as the 1,075th best recruit in the country. After a rocky college career, Kelce enjoyed a nice season in his senior year with the Bearcats. He caught 45 passes for 722 yards and eight touchdowns to set himself up as a nice NFL draft prospect.

The future Chiefs star heard his name called at pick No. 63. He was the first pick of the third round, which unfolded on a Friday night. He had the rest of the weekend to celebrate.

This week, Travis Kelce said in an interview with NFL Network that he was “damn fortunate” to go when and where he did.

“I don’t know if I’d had the same career if I didn’t drop that far,” he said.

Kelce is celebrating his 10th year in the NFL. What happened to those other four tight ends teams preferred ahead of him? The Bengals’ Tyler Eifert was the top tight end off the board, with the choice coming in the first round. He’s no longer in the NFL. The Eagles selected Zach Ertz in the second round. He’s now with the Cardinals.

The Cowboys picked Gavin Escobar. His NFL career lasted five years. Sadly, he died last September in a rock-climbing accident. Then the 49ers opted for Vance McDonald. His NFL career lasted until 2020.