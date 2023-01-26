Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium

Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

So what are we talking about? What marketing strategy is involved with Kansas City’s very comfortable home? New naming rights? Well, kind of. At the end of Cincinnati’s 27-10 thrashing of the Bills at chilly Highmark Stadium, a Bengal got to talking to a sideline camera. That’s when the NFL world discovered Burrowhead.

Enter Travis Kelce, the Kansas City tight end and on-field BFF of Patrick Mahomes. So what about this Burrowhead nickname?

It’s “getting everybody fired up,” Kelce said on the podcast he shares with big brother Jason. “We are the loudest stadium in the world, on record … 142 decibels.

“I don’t know, maybe we’re going to have to break it this week because a lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans are calling it Burrowhead instead of Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “They’re throwing a lot of bullet board material out there man.”

A Bengals Cornerback Announced Renaming of Arrowhead Stadium in Favor of Joe Burrow

Here’s what started all the chatter with the Bengals bragging about Joe Burrow and Arrowhead Stadium morphing into Burrowhead. At the end of Cincy’s dominating win over Buffalo, three Bengals defensive backs started celebrating in front of a sideline camera.

Cincy cornerback Mike Hilton told viewers “see y’all in Burrowhead.” Eli Apple danced alongside a delighted Hilton as Cam Taylor-Britt happily nodded in approval. Coaches will tell you not to give the other team ammunition before a big game. But it’s difficult to prevent grown men from preening in front of a camera.

We offer this video as the Bengals celebrated Joe Burrow.

Burrow Is 3-0 Against the Chiefs, 1-0 on Road

All this is about Burrow’s 3-0 record versus the Chiefs. He won his only game at Arrowhead Stadium. And wow, that was a big one. In the AFC Championship last January, Cincinnati came back from a 24-3 deficit to win 27-24 in OT.

Burrow threw for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. And coincidentally, before the game, a weeks-old Burrow quote about crowd noise went viral. Chiefs fans, who sacrifice their voices each Sunday for a Kansas City win, thought Burrow insulted Arrowhead. In week six of 2021, Burrow told NBC after a road win over Baltimore:

“We knew that they were gonna be jacked up for us to come in, and expecting to beat our ass,” Burrow said. “But we were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums.”

The crowd at Arrowhead Stadium has bothered other legends like John Elway, who asked officials to quiet the fans in 1990. Two years later, the refs threatened to take away a timeout if Chiefs fans didn’t hush.

A Chiefs crowd actually set a Guinness world record for loudest crowd roar. That’s what Kelce mentioned in the podcast. Fans set the record in 2014 during the first quarter of a home game against the New England Patriots. The Seahawks faithful set the record the year before when everyone went Beast Mode in Seattle. It was so loud the noise set off nearby earthquake monitors.

But know that if anything Joe Burrow has helped the Bengals win one key game at Arrowhead Stadium with a loud crowd and the Super Bowl on the line. Now, will there be a repeat?