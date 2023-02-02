Travis Kelce Sends Stern NSFW Warning to Chiefs Fans ahead of Super Bowl vs. Eagles

Two fanbases have already made the mistake of messing with Rocky Balboa ahead of matchups with the Eagles in Philadelphia. Now, before Kansas City’s game against them in Super Bowl LVII, Travis Kelce isn’t playing with Chiefs fans about any pregame shenanigans.
On Kelce’s podcast New Heights with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis emphatically pleaded with Chiefs Nation to not mess with the statue of The Italian Stallion.
He took it a step further to say that, if there is a jersey on there, to at least not make it his No. 87. Considering the Eagles are 2-0 against teams with fanbases who have trodden upon that sacred ground, Kelce is doing his best to ensure Kansas City doesn’t eventually fall victim to the same fate.
NFL Delivered Record-Setting Ratings Over the Weekend
Last Sunday’s conference championship games brought insane ratings for the NFL. Both FOX and CBS were swimming in viewers. In a world where streaming has taken over TV, the NFL can still command tens of millions across the country.
When it comes to FOX, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers had folks tuned in on TV and through streaming. As the Eagles took over and marched to an NFC Championship, 47.5 million tuned in to catch the action.
This is the second most-streamed NFL game ever in FOX Sports history. Not a bad night.
This game might have had more viewers if the 49ers didn’t get into injury troubles during the game. It also didn’t help that the officiating turned off a ton of people as the game went along.
At any rate, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are headed to a Super Bowl. FOX is this year’s broadcaster for the big game. They will hope to get another amazing ratings report. While Eagles-49ers had tons of viewers, it was outdone by the AFC Championship.
With all of the trash talk and drama that went into that game, it’s no surprise that fans made sure to watch on CBS.