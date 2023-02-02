Travis Kelce Sends Stern NSFW Warning to Chiefs Fans ahead of Super Bowl vs. Eagles

Two fanbases have already made the mistake of messing with Rocky Balboa ahead of matchups with the Eagles in Philadelphia. Now, before Kansas City’s game against them in Super Bowl LVII, Travis Kelce isn’t playing with Chiefs fans about any pregame shenanigans.

On Kelce’s podcast New Heights with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis emphatically pleaded with Chiefs Nation to not mess with the statue of The Italian Stallion.

“Chiefs fans. Do not touch the f***** Rocky memorial. Definitely don’t put an 87 on there.” 😂



-Travis Kelce doesn’t want the Chiefs to lose because of the Rocky statue jersey jinx. Jason believes a Philly fan put the 49ers and Giants jerseys on Rocky. 🤣Good @newheightshow 🎥 pic.twitter.com/gUN2CIc8Xa — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 2, 2023

He took it a step further to say that, if there is a jersey on there, to at least not make it his No. 87. Considering the Eagles are 2-0 against teams with fanbases who have trodden upon that sacred ground, Kelce is doing his best to ensure Kansas City doesn’t eventually fall victim to the same fate.

NFL Delivered Record-Setting Ratings Over the Weekend

Last Sunday’s conference championship games brought insane ratings for the NFL. Both FOX and CBS were swimming in viewers. In a world where streaming has taken over TV, the NFL can still command tens of millions across the country.

When it comes to FOX, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers had folks tuned in on TV and through streaming. As the Eagles took over and marched to an NFC Championship, 47.5 million tuned in to catch the action.

This is the second most-streamed NFL game ever in FOX Sports history. Not a bad night.

The @Eagles victory during Sunday's #NFCChampionship on FOX delivered 47.5 million viewers🤯



✔️FOX's most-watched telecast of any kind since last year's NFC Championship

✔️Peaked at 52.3 million viewers from 5:15-5:30 PM ET

✔️Second most-streamed NFL game in FOX Sports history pic.twitter.com/89phAXnUgT — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 31, 2023

This game might have had more viewers if the 49ers didn’t get into injury troubles during the game. It also didn’t help that the officiating turned off a ton of people as the game went along.

At any rate, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are headed to a Super Bowl. FOX is this year’s broadcaster for the big game. They will hope to get another amazing ratings report. While Eagles-49ers had tons of viewers, it was outdone by the AFC Championship.

With all of the trash talk and drama that went into that game, it’s no surprise that fans made sure to watch on CBS.