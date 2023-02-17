Travis Kelce Set to Make Saturday Night Live Debut

Travis Kelce, the extroverted Kansas City Chiefs tight end, will host Saturday Night Live early next month.

Will Kelce be a perfect fit for sketch comedy? Well, each time the Chiefs win a big game, Travis Kelce shows up in a celebratory way that seems like it’s meant to be an SNL skit. We’re betting Kelce will show up in a skit screaching his signature song “You Gotta Fight for Your Right to Party.” (All apologies to the Beastie Boys). He sang it as the Chiefs won each playoff game and then the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce announced his Saturday Night Live hosting plans late Thursday. He was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And since Fallon is a former SNL cast member, it seemed a natural spot for the announcement. Kelce will host March 4, with country superstar Kelsea Ballerini as the show’s musical guest.

Travis Kelce said he’s watched SNL since he was a kid back home in Ohio.

“I was a huge like [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up,” Kelce told Kimmel. “And I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother. It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting ‘SNL’ March 4th.

“I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh.”

Travis Kelce announced his SNL hosting gig Thursday during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Here’s Betting SNL Writers will Create Skit with Travis Kelce and Family

And we’re hoping that the writers incorporate all of the Kelce family members. He and big brother, Jason, were a side plot line during last Sunday’s Super Bowl. The two faced off against each, becoming the first set of brothers to do so as players in the Super Bowl. While Travis is a tight end for the Chiefs, Jason was the starting center for the Eagles. The two host a weekly podcast called New Heights.

And the Kelce parents also grew in popularity, especially Donna, the mother. She made her two sons homemade cookies, boxed them up and brought them to Phoenix during Super Bowl week. Donna Kelce also created special outfits, including shoes and earrings, for herself to show support for both the Chiefs and Eagles. She found both sons on the field after the game to give them a quick hug and “I love you.”

Saturday Night Light sports a long tradition of tapping athletes to host the comedy skit show. The first to do so was Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in January, 1977. The last time SNL leaned on an athletic host was Feb. 1, 2020, when J.J. Watt was the guest star.

Other athletic types who pulled SNL hosting duties include Peyton Manning, Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Chris Evert, LeBron James, Jeff Gordon, and Rhonda Rhousey. Plus, Tom Brady, the winningest Super Bowl quarterback ever, made his SNL debut on April 16, 2005. You can check out the other names here.