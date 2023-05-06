Travis Kelce sets record straight on Lombardi Trophy spike at NFL Draft

Travis Kelce has long been known for his wild ways off the field. One of his favorite sayings over the years has been, “You’ve gotta fight, for your right, to paaaarrrty!” Recently on the night before the 2023 NFL Draft, the future Hall-of-Famer decided to cut loose on stage at a pre-draft event. Kelce decided to fulfill a lifelong dream by doing what he called the “Lombardi Luge”. He poured tequila seltzer down the sides of the Lombardi Trophy and drank it. Then, he emphatically spiked the can on the ground and the replica trophy.

Here's the video of it, in case you missed it.

Travis Kelce chugged a beer off the Lombardi and spiked it. Legend.

Of course, many people thought he had just spiked the real version of the Lombardi Trophy. They proceeded to go into meltdown mode on social media. They simply couldn’t believe that he’d actually spike the real Lombardi Trophy.

Not to worry, the sure-handed tight end made sure to calm everyone’s nerves a few days ago, when he made an appearance on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce was laughing at people that believed the trophy was real

“The people are absolutely f—ing ill if you think that I would ever disrespect the actual Lombardi Trophy like that,” Kelce said. “I have way too much respect for the game, the history of the game…”

“I would never frigging do that to the Lombardi Trophy. It was all for the show, all to try and get everybody fired up. I have no reason to do that to the Lombardi Trophy,” Kelce said. His brother, Jason Kelce, didn’t agree. “Travis, you would 1,000% disrespect the Lombardi Trophy,” the older Kelce joked.

It’s pretty funny that people would think that Travis Kelce would do that to the real Super Bowl trophy. He’s pretty wild, but, that wild? I guess it’s not that much of a stretch, since Tom Brady tossed the 2021 Lombardi Trophy from boat to boat in the Buccaneers boat parade after they won the Super Bowl. Luckily for Kelce, it was a replica.

The actual cost to make the Lombardi Trophy is $50,000. The trophy’s value is listed at $10,000. Those are both pretty surprising figures, to be honest. Considering how hard it is to win the thing, you’d think the NFL owners would want to invest more money in their sports’ ultimate prize. The 2023 Super Bowl Champion rings cost around $30,000 to $50,000, according to estimates. The production of the rings usually takes a few months. The Lombardi Trophy takes about four months to make.

In the meantime, Travis Kelce will have plenty of downtime this offseason to party and enjoy his second Super Bowl crown. The Chiefs will be heavy favorites to repeat, because as long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are on that roster, good luck stopping their offense.