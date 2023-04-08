Travis Kelce Throws Disastrous First Pitch, Almost Takes Out MLB Star Shane Bieber

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a few inches away from being the most wanted man in Cleveland after throwing out the first pitch ahead of the Cleveland Guardians‘ home opener against the Seattle Mariners Friday.

In the latest example of baseball isn’t easy, Kelce delivered one of the more disastrous first pitches we’ve ever seen. On top of that, he almost killed Guardians ace Shane Bieber in the process.

Kelce appeared to have a bit too much of a stranglehold of the ball and bounced one in at high velocity. Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young winner, was forced to make a business decision, getting out of dodge before Kelce’s heater did any damage.

Travis Kelce, Dirty First Pitch. 😨



54" inches of drop…and nearly kills Shane Bieber. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWjiQgcbb6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2023

Perhaps worst of all, Kelce was on the receiving end of a savage roast from his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, who knows a thing or two about throwing the baseball having been a standout high school player and 37th round pick of the Detroit Tigers in 2014, took to Twitter immediately after Kelce’s first pitch went viral.

“Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh,” Mahomes wrote, adding 21 laughing emojis.

Mahomes then pleaded with the Kansas City Royals to give Kelce another chance. Upper management, however, may have to think on that one given the outcome.

Travis Kelce To Host Music Festival in Kansas City During NFL Draft

Kelce, the four-time All-Pro, will be much more in his comfort zone later this month during the NFL Draft.

While hundreds of players await to hear their name called by the commissioner, Kelce will host a music festival in the draft’s host city. Kelce Jam will take place all-day during the second day of the draft, featuring live performers such as Machine Gun Kelly. Joining Machine Gun Kelly are Rick Ross, Tech N9ne, Loud Luxury and more. The festival will be open to 20,000 fans inside the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, per KMBC News. Tickets are $50 and a pre-sale begins next week.

In addition to live music, the festival will highlight the best BBQ in Kansas City. Joe’s BBQ will offer a special “Kelce Combo,” featuring a rib and sausage combo with a Cleveland mustard-inspired BBQ sauce.

“With the draft coming to KC, I think it’s perfect timing for me to throw the biggest music festival that’s ever come here,” Kelce said, via the Associated Press. “We’ll have some unreal stage productions, Kansas City’s best food, tons of attractions and football-related games. This will be a whole lot of fun.”