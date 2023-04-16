Travis Kelce Was Gifted Truck By Brother Jason, Had It Stolen In First 10 Hours From Strip Club

Travis Kelce is many things: Elite tight end, fashionista, SNL host and Super Bowl champion. One thing he is not renown for: Being a paragon of responsibility.

His older brother, Jason, would know. And learned a lesson the hard way when a Ford F150 he gave to Travis was stolen within hours of the handoff.

The duo recounted the story on a recent episode of their podcast, New Heights, which featured Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

“I’ll tell you what, my brother, when he got to the league, he was working with a car dealership up in Philly and he had just bought an F150. Brand new F150. And me being me, I totaled the car that I had in college so I was walking around on campus and he knew I needed a car. Drives his F150 down, knowing that he was going to get a dealership car to ride around Philadelphia,” Travis said.

He continued: “What do I do? I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’ve got this really nice car.’ I wasn’t traveling because I had this kind of hoopdie that was just getting me to campus and back. So I take the car within the first 10 hours of me having the vehicle, I go up to Cleveland. Visit the uh, you know, the boom-boom room. Went to the strip club, came back out of the strip club.”

Jason couldn’t help but prompt the payoff of the story.

“What happened when you came out of the strip club, Travis?” Jason asked.

“That car was gone,” Travis said.

Sharpe was incredulous and asked what had happened.

Jason said that his younger brother had left the keys in the car, invoking a tone of disbelief at the oversight. Travis went to make the record a little clearer, not that it exonerates him much; he left the car unlocked, ultimately.

“He didn’t tell me there was a spare key in the glove compartment,” Travis said. “I had the key. I just didn’t lock the car.”

Perhaps even more foolishly, Travis wasn’t straight up with Jason, who in turn relayed the fiction to his insurer.

“And I told the insurance company what he had told me. And the insurance company was like, ‘Nah, that’s not what happened,'” Jason said.

“They’re like, ‘Nobody forced their way into this vehicle,'” he added.

Fortunately for both brothers, the car had been found and was recovered and they both likely learned a lesson. For Jason, to not lend Travis any more cars. And for Travis, to lock them, especially in a strip club parking lot. Sharpe probably won’t be passing off any wheels to the younger Kelce, either.