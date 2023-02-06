Many people believe that we’re in a golden age of quarterbacks. Whether you want to talk about the old guard that features Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers or the new guard that features players like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen, the position is loaded at this point in time. Even so, Trent Dilfer is not one of those people.

In a conversation on ESPN’s latest documentary ‘Bullies of Baltimore’, Dilfer criticized the latest era of football. He says there’s nothing impressive about success in this generation because of all the advantages afforded to offensive players, specifically quarterbacks.

New Trent Dilfer take just dropped.



Aaron Rodgers. Tom Brady. Not impressive. pic.twitter.com/zI9p6VkIfF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2023

There are certainly two sides to this argument. On one hand, legends like Brady and Rodgers deserve more than their fair share of respect. Even with an extra edge for offenses, the two have combined for seven MVPs, eight Super Bowl wins, and nearly 150,000 passing yards along with 1,124 touchdowns.

On the other, though, Dilfer provides a fair point about how the modern game is played and, therefore, gives them an upper hand on quarterbacks from years past.

It came across harsher maybe than it was even meant but, to Dilfer, he says the older generation has more of his respect than what greats like Brady or Rodgers have for what they’ve done in today’s game.

Brady Reveals When He’ll Start Broadcasting for FOX

With the Super Bowl coming up on FOX, people are wondering when Tom Brady begins his new broadcasting gig on the network. To start his retirement tour, Brady talked to Colin Cowherd and the two discussed the FOX deal.

Don’t expect to see Tom Brady in the booth for 2023. He says that he’s going to come in for the 2024 season and hit the ground running. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen were good together. In fact, some would say they were a top duo in the NFL this season.

Despite having a stacked lineup in the booth, Brady adds a new face and name to that group. While Greg worried that Tom was going to take his job this year, he’ll get to wait at least another season before the GOAT comes in.

Tom Brady tells @ColinCowherd that he'll begin his role as a broadcaster with FOX during the 2024 NFL season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2023

This is going to be a massive deal. When you put up $375 million before a guy even hits the booth, it’s a big deal. Brady better be good on TV, because the network is throwing the kitchen sink into this whole deal.

Given how good Greg Olsen was this last season, can they make it work with Tom Brady? It’s hard to say. But there is one former player on the FOX roster that is worried about the GOAT joining the roster.