Trevon Diggs wants to be a Dallas Cowboy for a long time.

Rumors about Diggs’ potential contract extention has made for popular conversation around the league as of late. With speculation surrounding his future, Diggs confirmed that he wants to stay in Dallas for the foreseaable future.

“Hopefully something gets figured out,” Diggs said about his contract situation. “I love Dallas, I love being here. We’ll see.”

Diggs, a second-round pick for Dallas in 2020, is going on year four of his four-year, $6.32 million contract. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 and has two Pro Bowls under his belt in the first three years of his career after racking up 195 tackles and 17 interceptions over than span.

With numbers like that, Diggs could be the NFL’s next highest-paid cornerback when his deal finally comes into fruition.

Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb are in Dallas’ long-term plans

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the hosts on 105.3 The Fan last month that contract extensions for Diggs and fellow Cowboy CeeDee Lamb will gain momentum once the NFL draft buzz settles down.

“As we move forward that’ll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft,” Jones said. “We’ve historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions.

“But guys like CeeDee Lamb and Diggs are certainly on our radar. We’d love to have around here for another five, six years. Whatever that turns out to be.”

After three years with Dallas, Lamb has a fifth-year option on his contract waiting for the Cowboys to pick up. Thanks to his performance so far, the former Oklahoma Sooners star is one of several 2020 first-rounders who qualify for the highest level of benefits for their fifth year.

Having made his second Pro Bowl in 2022, Lamb’s fifth-year option salary figure is $19,743,000 in 2024, according to numbers acquired by Albert Breer.

Alongside star QB Dak Prescott, Diggs, Lamb and Micah Parsons are the four pillars of the franchise that the Cowboys want to keep around for a long time. Parsons, who is the youngest of all of them, is on his rookie deal through the 2024 season where he will earn a base salary of $2.12 million this season. His salary will jump $2.99 million in 2024. After that, Dallas can utilize his fifth-year option as well.

It took a while for Prescott to earn his massive deal, but is now the ninth-highest paid QB in the NFL. Expect similar numbers for those three when the time comes. All three are expected to earn massive pay days when its their time to negotiate.