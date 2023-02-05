WATCH: Trevon Diggs Picks Off Brother Stefon During Trick Play at Pro Bowl Games

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made a play against his big brother, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, in the flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday that he’ll likely never forget.

Stefon Diggs took on the role of quarterback on a trick play, receiving a backward pass from Trevor Lawrence. He then attempted to complete a pass back to Lawrence for a touchdown, only to put the ball right in the hands of Trevon.

Trevon Diggs raced the opposite direction downfield as Stefon chased behind him. He eventually caught up with his brother, pushing him out of bounds just before he reached the end zone. You can view the play below.

Trevon Diggs picks off big bro Stefon Diggs!



Stefon Diggs quickly made up for the mistake by scoring a touchdown on the next drive. The AFC currently leads the NFC 18-12 in the Pro Bowl games, with players now preparing for the “Move The Chains” portion of the skills contest. After that, there will be another flag football game.

More on Trevon, Stefon Diggs

This season marked the second Pro Bowl appearance for Trevon Diggs and the third for Stefon. Trevon made earned his first Pro Bowl honors last season after leading the NFL with 11 interceptions. He followed that up with 59 tackles, three picks and 14 passes defended this season.

Like his brother, Stefon Diggs also made his first Pro Bowl appearance after leading the NFL in a couple of categories. During his first season in Buffalo in 2020, he finished No. 1 in the league in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). He also made the Pro Bowl the following two seasons.

Outside of the Pro Bowl, the two brothers have never faced each other in the NFL. However, that is set to change next season as the Cowboys and Bills are on each other’s schedules. With that in mind, Stefon Diggs may already be looking forward to the opportunity to get back at his brother for Sunday.