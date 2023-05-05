Trevon Diggs soaking up knowledge from new Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is now playing opposite a Super Bowl champion and he plans to take advantage of every second of it.

Speaking to reporters at the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby, Diggs shared that he’s sought Stephon Gilmore‘s advice even before the former Colts DB joined the Cowboys.

“I talk to him a lot,” Diggs said, via Jon Machota. “I’ve been talking to Gilmore since I got into the league. I’d ask him questions, like, when I first started. Now I’ve got him on my team so I can bug him every day.”

Having topped the NFL in interceptions in the 2021 season, Diggs isn’t exactly a newbie. But watching Gilmore’s tape, he sees skills and instincts from the vet that he wants to add to get him to the next level.

“Just how to stay consistent, how to slow the game down even more,” Diggs said of what he’s trying to learn from Gilmore. “When I watch him play, he literally plays in slow-motion. It’s really fast but he’s so smart… it looks like he’s walking on water, it looks so easy. I want to learn how to do that, just take my game to the next level.”

Cowboys solidify defense with Gilmore addition

The Cowboys acquired Gilmore in a trade with the Colts in mid-March. Now, he’s getting familiar with the team and participating in the off-season workout program.

Dallas only had to trade one of their compensatory fifth-round picks in this year’s draft for Gilmore, and take over his nearly $8 million base salary for the 2023 season.

In 16 games last season with the Colts, Gilmore recorded 11 passes defended — his most since a league-high 20 in 2020. He had surgery last offseason in preparation for the 2022 season and it kickstarted what appears to be a second act in his career.

The cornerback position opposite Diggs was one of the biggest question marks on the Cowboys’ roster after the 2022 season. They let Anthony Brown explore the free agency market after he went down with a season-ending injury and opted to move on to Gilmore. Brown has not signed with another team so far after his three-year, $15.5 million deal expired in March.

Meanwhile, Gilmore is now on his fourth team in as many seasons. He also previously played for the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers before spending one season in Indianapolis.