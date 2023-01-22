Trevor Lawrence Has Impressive Streak Snapped with Playoff Loss to Chiefs

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and his Jaguars couldn’t pull off an upset of the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. And as he left the field, Saturday, the second-year quarterback likely had an odd feeling.

Lawrence probably didn’t know how this losing malaise was different than other defeats. But the historians at ESPN figured it out. It had to do with the day. The 27-20 NFL playoff loss to the Chiefs represented the first time Lawrence ever suffered a defeat on a Saturday. Yes, it’s a niche stat for an NFL quarterback since there are so few Saturday games save for around the holidays and in the playoffs. Rather, it’s more reflective of how dominant Lawrence was while playing for Clemson.

ESPN’s SportsCenter shared the details on social media, noting that Lawrence now is 34-1 as a starter on a Saturday.

Trevor Lawrence lost on a Saturday for the first time in his collegiate and NFL career.



He is now 34-1.

However, Trevor Lawrence actually is 37-1. You’ve got to count high school. He was 3-0 on Saturday games while he led Cartersville High in Georgia. Broken down, Lawrence was a sparkling 32-0 at Clemson on those glorious Saturdays in the fall. (His only twp career losses with the Tigers were in the College Football Playoffs).

Trevor Lawrence, seen here in January, 2019, never lost on a Saturday until the divisonal playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs. His two losses at Clemson were in the playoffs. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

And before Saturday’s loss to the top-seeded Chiefs, the quarterback was 2-0 on this day in the NFL. Those two games came in the last two weeks. Lawrence helped the Jags qualify for the playoffs with a win over the Titans. Then he led a spectacular comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers a week ago. The Jags spotted the Chargers a 27-0 lead, then won on the game’s final play.

Yes, Trevor Lawrence was peripherally aware of his long Saturday winning streak coming into the divisional playoff game against Kansas City. But the stat certainly wasn’t something he thought about. Reporters did ask him about the record before the game.

“It is what it is,” Trevor Lawrence told reporters. “I don’t really think about that. I think about (how the Jags) got to win this game to keep going, to keep playing, to keep our season alive. So that’s what I think about.”

“Trying to go 38-0, if you want to put it that way. But about that streak or whatever, just honestly kind of a coincidence that I’ve had Saturday games on all three levels. But, yeah, let’s keep that going. That means we’re playing again next week. That’s the plan.”

After the game, Lawrence was devastated. The Jaguars had an incredible turnaround this season. Jacksonville won only three games last year. This season, the Jags made it two games into the playoffs. Then they lost to the top seed in the AFC.

“I don’t really have the words right now,” Trevor Lawrence said in post game. “The Chiefs did more today than we did.”

Instead, Kansas City will play next Sunday against either Buffalo