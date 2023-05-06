Trevor Lawrence looks back on viral Waffle House celebration after first NFL playoff win

After leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Trevor Lawrence wanted to celebrate the right way. That meant loading up a few cars and making the pilgrimage to the king of all Southern restaurants: Waffle House.

Lawrence threw for 288 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in a thrilling 31-30 victory in the AFC Wild Card Game. So, to celebrate his first postseason victory in the NFL, the second-year quarterback out of Clemson wanted to treat some of his teammates.

In an interview on The Journey with Darien Rencher, Lawrence revealed why several players from the team went to Waffle House for the postgame meal.

“We had a couple guys on our team who had never been,” Lawrence revealed. “Brandon Scherff and E.J. Perry. … I don’t know if they have them up north, but I know they don’t have them in like Iowa — the Midwest.”

Interestingly enough, Lawrence said he’s thankful for the decision. Not because of a full stomach, but because of the questions he gets from reporters now.

“Honestly, I’m glad I went there because I’ve talked about that more — I finally get other questions besides my hair,” Lawrence said. “Everybody only asked me about my hair, but now they ask me about Waffle House. So, I’d rather talk about something different now, so it’s perfect.”

Trevor Lawrence reveals order from Waffle House

So we all know the most important question when it comes to Lawrence’s visit to Waffle House, right? It wasn’t why did you go — but rather what he ordered when he went.

In a bit of an upset, Lawrence didn’t go with the hash browns smothered, covered and chunked. Instead, he wanted to get more of a dinner order. But breakfast still made the final roster cut.

Lawrence revealed that he ordered a Texas bacon cheesesteak with a pecan waffle and hash browns with cheese. So, technically, he did get the “smothered” portion down.

Just got sent this from Jacksonville.



Trevor Lawrence celebrating the comeback win at the local Waffle House!#Jags #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/c6oYI7SAjv — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) January 15, 2023

When it comes to celebrating a big win, Lawrence channeled his Southern roots. And now, a few of his teammates from out of town know the obsession with Waffle House.

Is this going to become a thing now for the Jaguars? Celebrating playoff wins with a trip to the ole’ Southern staple? Can you imagine the Jags pulling up at a Waffle House after a Super Bowl victory?!

That might be putting the cart ahead of the horse, but we’d certainly love to see it.