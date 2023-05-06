Trevor Lawrence reveals the key to having success in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence is beginning to figure out this whole NFL thing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His rookie season left a lot to be desired. However, his sophomore year in the league brought a playoff victory and division title to Jacksonville. Joining The Journey with Darien Rencher, Lawrence elaborated on the improvements he made to his skillset in 2022, and the differences between the college and NFL game.

“It was a crazy year. I think the game, the NFL game is just so much different than college,” started Lawrence. “I learned that a lot in my first two years, just no matter how the season is going, whether it’s a stretch of a couple games or the first half of the season, it’s such a long year that you can — I mean, there’s definitely a point where it’s too late. You struggle for too long and you can’t get out of it. Obviously there is a time. You see teams that miss the playoffs and towards the end of the season. But really, it’s not really ever too late.

“I think if you look at what our team did, as long as you have the right leadership. Obviously you have to have good players. Every team in the NFL does have good players. But you have to use them the right way. You have to have great coaches, but the leadership is so important.”

Trevor Lawrence compares losing in the NFL to losing at Clemson

Another thing Lawrence learned about the NFL is it’s a marathon, not a sprint. While a loss could ruin your season in college, at the professional level it’s simply something that happens.

“It’s such a long year, and no matter how good you are, you look at the Chiefs and the Eagles. They’re a little bit of an outlier. They only lost I think three, four games each. Which is obviously an incredible season. But even that compared to college. I remember when we were in college, like if you lost a game, you thought you didn’t have a chance to make the Playoff, any of that stuff. So it’s just so much different,” added the Jaguars quarterback. “You’ve got to have the right people and leaders in your locker room. The season is going to be ups and downs. No matter how good your team is. I think that’s something I’ve learned, how to manage those. Not let those mess with your emotions. Because you’re going to have, even as an individual, you’re going to have some bad games in a 17 game season.

“You limit those. It’s how bad are your bad games. Like don’t let your bad games be, you know as a quarterback, have a ton of turnovers. Whatever it may be. But you’re going to have those moments. How do you week-in and week-out continue to be yourself. Trust what got you there, and the process and your team. Like obviously I felt confident in our leadership from the beginning, so that was easier to do even when we lost five straight in October.”

Trevor Lawrence is on the right path at the NFL level. Now that he’s got this whole thing figured out, some fun is going to be had in Jacksonville.