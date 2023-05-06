Trevor Lawrence reveals the lowest point of his NFL career through two seasons

Trevor Lawrence came into the NFL touted as a generational talent. He seems to be on his way to proving that right through impressive play, but he’s had his mix of disappointment, as well.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star had an underwhelming rookie season, but many chalked it up to the failure that was Urban Meyer in the NFL. However, the lowest point of his career thus far, as explained by Lawrence himself, came during his sophomore season.

At one point last season, the Jaguars lost five straight to drop their record to 2-6. While we all know now they would find their footing afterward, the situation looked dire for a bit in Lawrence’s eyes.

“Yeah, I think so, for me for sure,” Lawrence responded, asked if losing five straight last season was the lowest point of his NFL career, via The Journey with Darien Rencher. “I wasn’t playing well. I was not playing well at all. Especially in the league, no matter where you are but especially in the league, if your quarterback doesn’t play well, you’re not going to win.

“You might get lucky a couple of weeks, but you’re not going to win.”

Trevor Lawrence had to ‘re-center’ himself to get the Jaguars back on track

At the time, Lawrence wasn’t playing well at all. He recognizes that. But it was Doug Pederson’s confidence in his quarterback, coupled with Lawrence’s ability to regain his focus that changed the course of Jacksonville’s season.

“So we lost five straight. I was playing probably the worst I’ve played in my career up to this point, in two years. I really just had to like, re-center myself,” explained the former Clemson star. “Be like okay, what do I, like what’s going on. Obviously I know the player that I can be and all those things. I know who I have been in the past. It can kind of mess with you a little bit when you’re not having the success that you want to have. So really, I was able to — we have a great support staff too. Obviously like family, friends. All that stuff. Having the right people around you is important. I was just able to kind of like, re-focus. Get my confidence back. Our staff did a great job of keeping the confidence in me.

“Like Coach [Doug] Pederson, his big thing is to continue putting the ball back in my hands. Even if I’ve thrown a couple picks, whatever it is. Look at the Chargers game. It’s like, just keep putting the ball back in my hands. Him having that confidence in me, I think really helped me get out of some of those you know, ruts I was in early in the season. Where I was more inconsistent. Then you look at the backstretch, individually and as a team, we played really, really well.”

After losing five straight, the Jaguars finished the regular season strong, winning the AFC South and even defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card Round. Moving forward, Trevor Lawrence and the franchise have aspirations of becoming one of the top teams in the league, and no one will be betting against them.