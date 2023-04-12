Trevor Lawrence’s Doppelganger From 16th Century Spotted in Italian Art Museum

We’re imagining a romance novel with Trevor Lawrence. Except in this book, he’s playing Guidobaldo da Montefeltro, the Duke of Urbino. Or maybe he’s a captain, fighting for the Pope.

We don’t care whether the Jacksonville Jaguar quarterback can act. However, he’s the spitting image of the young Duke, who lived in the late 15th and early 16th century. A former NFL Network reporter spotted Trevor Lawrence’s long dead twin. His picture, painted by the Renaissance artist Raphael, hangs in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy.

Kara Henderson Snead, the NFL Network reporter now married to Rams general manager Les Snead, discovered the painting while she was visiting the museum this week. She snapped a photo of the painting and shared it on Twitter.

She captioned it: “You guys… touring museum in Italy w/ friend… why is Trevor Lawrence just chillin in the 15th century?”

Trevor Lawrence’s Twin Married a Gonzago and Died of Gout at Age 36

The resemblence is uncanny. Now we’re wondering if Trevor Lawrence’s alleged early ancestor also had a cannon for an arm. Would Mel Kiper have included him in a mock from the Middle Ages? We have so any questions. Get this, he could’ve even been a tight end, maybe a fullback.

The duke lived from 1472 to 1508. And he fought for Pope Alexander VI and Pope Julius II. The Duke married Elisabetta Gonzaga, the sister of Francesco II Gonzaga, the Marquis of Mantua. The two were childless, so the Duke adopted his nephew as his heir. Alas, he died of gout at the age of 36.

Andrew Siciliano, an NFL Network anchor, shared the photo of Trevor Lawrence as the young Italian duke. “Imagine trying to explain the NFL, or Twitter, or Florida… to Guidobaldo da Montefeltro.”

Also, explain to him college basketball. He married a Gonzaga.

Imagine trying to explain the NFL, or Twitter, or Florida…

Now, we present to you a recent photo of the Jaguars quarterback. Is he the Duke, reincarnated? We vote yes, so get out the Ouija board. Know that the Duke’s portrait hangs with some other masterpieces. There’s work from Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. It’s most famous work probably is ‘The Birth of Venus’ by Sandro Botticelli.

Trevor Lawrence speaks at a press conference before the start of the 2022 season. Wonder what he thinks about the fact a Raphael painting looks like a long-lost relative? (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence is maintaining a low profile this off season. He’s content to allow the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson to hog the spotlight.

But he and his wife, Marissa, celebrated their second anniversary last weekend. The two started dating in high school. And they got married in April, 2021, days after the Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence the first pick of the NFL draft. Seriously, when Lawrence has a spare moment from football, maybe he should check to see if he’s from Italian royalty.