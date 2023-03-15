Trey Wingo Addresses Viral ‘Done Deal’ Tweet on Aaron Rodgers

Trey Wingo went viral earlier this week with a tweet about a potential Aaron Rodgers deal.

“Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle,” he tweeted.

But as of Wednesday morning, that move has not happened. Aaron Rodgers is still a member of the Green Bay Packers. He is not yet a New York Jets quarterback.

However, Wingo was on the 33rd Team podcast Tuesday to address the situation. He said that Rodgers will soon be a member of the Jets.

“Here’s what I’ll say,” Wingo said. “The tweet that I put out there is going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. When I say it may drag into next week, you need to be prepared for that because it may go into next week. But the deal for Aaron Rodgers has been in place since last Friday. It’s essentially been in place last Friday. Now, I don’t know exactly what the delay is. I might have something to do with that because when you’re trading Aaron Rodgers, you need to button everything up. From the Packers side, how we want to thank him for all these years. They want to do it right, and all this kind of stuff. I’m sure the Jets want to make sure they get it right.

“When the narrative is disrupted, or the timeline of their narrative is disrupted, much in the same way it was for Tom Brady’s pseudo retirement last year when Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter broke that Tom was walking away, suddenly people are like oh Holy hell. Let’s move things. We got to do some stuff. That might be part of it. That might be part of it. All I can tell you is this deal has been in place for a long time and the hold-up isn’t really Aaron. It isn’t Aaron. Ready to roll. So Jets fans, of course, are obviously as a group of very nervous, strenuous and anxious group of people. But you might have to wait a little bit longer but play the long game. Aaron Rodgers is going to be the quarterback of the New York Jets in 2023.”