Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough has accused Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell of misconduct. This is in an arbitration claim, according to ESPN. Included in that claim are accusations of cheating, discrimination, and harassment.

McDonough claims that Michael Bidwell forced him and former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks to use burner phones to communicate to general manager Steve Keim. This was while Keim was serving a five-week suspension after pleading guilty to extreme DUI.

According to McDonough, he still has the phone, which has evidence of the scandal.

He also says that it was Michael Bidwell himself who came up with the scheme. McDonough says that he and Wilks didn’t want to be involved. He also says that he was written up for insubordination over this.

“In response to McDonough’s objection to the illicit burner phone scheme, Bidwill cursed at, berated, and formally reprimanded McDonough, and ultimately demoted him — irrevocably damaging the trajectory of McDonough’s 34-year career in the National Football League. Bidwill also subjected McDonough to bullying, mocking, harassing and abusive behavior,” the filing reads.

Terry McDonough was the Cardinals’ vice president of player personnel from 2014 to 2019. He is now saying that after he didn’t go along with Michael Bidwell, his career dried up. Now, he is seeking damages related to this, including for breach of contract and emotional distress.

Now, the Cardinals have 20 days to respond. That’s according to the NFL’s dispute resolution procedural guidelines. From there, the commissioner will determine if it’s a football-related dispute or not. He will also determine if it is subject to arbitration.

The NFL did confirm that it received the claim.

“Unfortunately, it appears that the Cardinals will defend this case through dishonest character assassination,” McDonough attorney Mike Caspino said.

The Arizona Cardinals Responded to These Claims

For their part, the Arizona Cardinals deny McDonough’s claims. The organization went so far as to call the claims “outlandish.”

“We are reluctantly obliged to provide a public response along with broader context for some disappointing and irresponsible actions by Terry McDonough. Claims he has made in an arbitration filing are wildly false, reckless, and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain,” the Cardinal said in a statement.

“Our position was consistent with many efforts we’ve made to accommodate Terry during his time with the team, despite difficulties in his personal life and his often volatile demeanor toward colleagues. That’s why we are saddened to see that Terry is now lashing out at our organization with disparagements and threats that are absurdly at odds with the facts. This unnecessary and vindictive action by Terry was intended to malign his co-workers, our owner Michael Bidwill, and our team with outlandish accusations.”

Furthermore, the Cardinals denied trying to block McDonough’s career. Instead, the organization claims that Bidwell encouraged McDonough’s advancement.