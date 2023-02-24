Troubling Details Emerge on the End of the Russell Wilson Era with Seattle Seahawks

Few trades in NFL or pro sports history have worked out as backwards as the Seahawks deal to send Russell Wilson to the Broncos, at least compared to what most people expected. Seattle was running in place during Wilson’s last few years there. They usually made the playoffs but failed to get very far while Wilson put up incredible numbers. Meanwhile, the relationship between Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll deteriorated quickly. Eventually, both sides decided to turn the page. Wilson waived his no-trade clause and was dealt to Denver. In turn, the Seahawks got back a nice haul of draft picks to kick-start their reboot.

A season later and it was the Broncos who finished towards the bottom of the league standings. On the other hand, the Seahawks made the playoffs with 32-year-old Geno Smith at quarterback, who hadn’t started more than three games in a season since 2014. Such results raised the question: was Wilson the trouble-maker all along?

The Athletic reported recently that, before his departure, Russell Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to get rid of Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. Here was that report:

“Convinced that Carroll and Schneider were inhibiting his quest to win additional Super Bowls and individual awards, Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire both of them, according to league sources who spoke to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the details.”

Wilson-Broncos marriage goes sideways in year one

So, per anonymous Seahawk sources, Wilson wanted the coach and GM gone. Since they were apparently road blocks in his ultimate quest to win more MVPs and Super Bowls. Thus, he was traded to a preferred destination, Denver, who hired an offensive-minded coach, Nathaniel Hackett, that had just led Green Bay offenses in 2020 and 2021 which resulted in back-to-back MVPs for Aaron Rodgers.

That experiment failed miserably. The Broncos finished last place in their division with a 5-12 record while Wilson looked like a shell of his former peak self, despite having every one of his wishes granted upon arriving in Denver. Such as…an office to himself (unheard of, even for quarterbacks) and having personal coaches hired to the actual team staff. He also originally wanted Sean Payton as head coach, per The Athletic’s report. Now, he’s had that wish granted as well after Hackett was fired before his first year was even over. Then, of course, was replaced by Payton.

The 34-year-old QB was written a blank check by the Broncos, literally. He inked a $245 extension, got his own office and handpicked a number of staffers. Yet it all resulted in a catastrophic year one in the Mile High City.

Wilson denies he ever tried to get Carroll or Schneider fired, so who knows if that was actually true. But based on his carte blanche reign over the Broncos organization, it’s fair to wonder if he over-extended his power. Which ultimately resulted in them trading away the greatest player in franchise history.