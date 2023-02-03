Troy Aikman Admits He’s to Blame for New Pro Bowl Format Due to His Actions in 1993

NFL fans got their first look at the new Pro Bowl format Thursday night, featuring everything from a longest drive competition to dodgeball. It’s a far cry from the old format, which was — of course — a game that lacked physicality out of fear of injury.

Apparently, fans can thank Troy Aikman for the massive change because of what he did in 1993.

Aikman famously decided to leave the game early. It got him a phone call from former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, with whom he shared his honest thoughts.

“In ’93 at the Pro Bowl, I left early, I left in the third quarter,” Aikman told 1310 The Ticket. “And I got a picture of me leaving the stadium and it did not go over real well on Park Avenue in New York. And I got summoned to New York to talk with Mr. Paul Tagliabue.

“I was telling him, I said, ‘Commissioner with all due respect, nobody wants to play in this football game. I said they want to go to Hawaii for a week, but no one wants to play in the Pro Bowl.'”

That’s when Aikman pitched an idea for a new format for the game. He pulled it from a TV show that aired from 1976-88.

“I said here’s what I suggest,” Aikman said. “… I said How about we just do like Battle of the Network Stars, only we make a made-for-television type of event and he was not happy about that suggestion either.

“And it took what 30 years or however long it’s taken to get to this point, but I kind of take credit for that, quite honestly. Now, will it be any good? I don’t know, but it’s got to be better than what the game was.”

What is the new Pro Bowl format?

The Pro Bowl games got underway Thursday night in Las Vegas, featuring four skills competitions. Players from both conference squared off in dodgeball, longest drive, precision passing and “lightning round” challenges.

The precision passing event went viral thanks in large part to Derek Carr, who’s currently on the Las Vegas Raiders roster. Rumors continue to swirl about his future, and he took a shot at the team during his interview with ESPN’s Ryan Clark.

“Not that hot,” Carr said when asked if he was ever that hot throwing the football. “Probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

The weekend ends with four more events — best catch, gridiron gauntlet, move the chains and kick tac toe. Then, it caps off with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium.