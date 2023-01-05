Troy Aikman Applauds Joe Buck for Handling Damar Hamlin Situation During ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast

Troy Aikman has nothing but respect and praise for the way his broadcast partner, Joe Buck, handled the terrifying medical emergency involving Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football. The NFL analyst spoke proudly of how Buck navigated the difficult circumstances.

Aikman appeared on Dunham and Miller, a radio show in Dallas, and spoke highly of Buck’s handling of the situation. He referred to it as his “finest moment.”

“There was a lot of moving parts, that’s for sure, as you can imagine,” Aikman said, per TMZ Sports. “It became a sports broadcast that turned into a news broadcast.

“As you guys know, I’ve worked with him for 21 years and I’ve been with him in some of the greatest moments in sports. And I’ve seen him at his best and he’s unbelievable, but I think this was his finest moment. I think he handled everything better than anyone could have — any broadcaster. I don’t care if it was sports, or news or whatever it might be.”

Buck, Aikman and everyone at ESPN handled the tragic circumstances about as well as anyone could expect. In that moment, the game, and sports in general, became secondary.

On Thursday morning, the Buffalo Bills released a positive health update regarding Damar Hamlin. He continues to make progress while in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills tweeted out that Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.” The team also that he’s still “critically ill,” but that progress has been made.

Additionally, cornerback Kaiir Elam sent out a tweet talking about Hamlin’s progress.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” Elam wrote on Twitter. “Thank you God. Keep prayers coming please. All love 3!”

Wednesday night, Hamlin’s father, Mario, had a Zoom call with the team to provide an update. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a source said “the team needed it.”