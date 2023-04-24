Troy Aikman issues fierce support for Dak Prescott as Cowboys chase elusive Super Bowl

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman put his full weight behind Dak Prescott this weekend. Aikman spoke to reporters about Prescott at the Light It Up gala raising money to help the fight against children’s cancers where the two served as the honorary co-chairs.

The former three-time Super Bowl champion defended the franchise QB against his critics and said he believes Prescott has something other Cowboys signal-callers have not.

“Dak has never cowered to the expectations of winning the Super Bowl,’’ Aikman said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s taken that head-on. He’s the only one I’ve heard since I’ve played that is really been that adamant about that being the standard for a Cowboys quarterback.’’

The Cowboys have had numerous quarterbacks since the Aikman era in the 90s but none since have been able to get the team back to the elusive Super Bowl. Tony Romo led Dallas for almost a decade and didn’t even have a divisional title to show for it.

“I really think (Dak) just wants to win,” Aikman said. “He knows if you do that, it really doesn’t matter what the rest looks like. The quarterback will get a lot of credit for that. I hope he’s able to do it. I really do.”

After a season with a career-high in interceptions, Prescott vowed to clean up his play. Aikman doesn’t think he, or the team, need to be concerned.

“I personally was not concerned. I don’t think the Cowboys aren’t either,” Aikman said. “And I hope Dak’s not. People like to say every interception has a story of its own, which is true. But I didn’t think Dak was that reckless with the football.”

Aikman in support of Mike McCarthy calling plays for Cowboys

Head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the plays this season and Aikman believes the biggest adjustment will be between the coach and his signal-caller.

“I’ve been on all sides of it,” Aikman said last month. “I’ve had the offensive coordinator… had the head coach that oversees and I’ve had the head coach that calls the plays, and that’s the situation that Dak finds himself in now. It’s a little bit of a different environment during the week because the head coach has a lot of responsibilities. Oftentimes, you’re interacting with the guy who’s not going to be calling plays — most of the time during the week — in your preparation.

“They’ve already got a relationship, of course, but I think the dynamics of what happens Monday through Saturday are going to be different from what he’s experienced. And how much different is the offense going to look? Time will tell.”

Before the Cowboys get into the nitty-gritty of the 2023 season, they’ll add several new faces via the draft this week. They have seven selections currently, starting with No. 26 overall in the first round.