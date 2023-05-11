Troy Aikman makes bold statement on Aaron Rodgers, Jets ahead of 2023 season

Troy Aikman has some high expectations for Aaron Rodgers as he begins his time with the New York Jets.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Aikman will be on the call for Rodgers’ Jets debut. Gang Green will welcome the Buffalo Bills to Gotham for a Week 1 Monday Night Football showdown. It’s the beginning of a new era for the quarterback, and the embattled franchise.

Joining ESPN’s Get Up to give his thoughts on the matter, Aikman revealed some interesting insight into his opinion of Rodgers. The Dallas Cowboys legend believes he makes the Jets a Super Bowl caliber squad, putting them in the conversation with the best of the best.

“My expectations are the same as they are for the New York Jets and every New York Jets fan. As soon as they made the trade and got Aaron Rodgers, they’re immediately in the Super Bowl conversation, and rightfully so,” Aikman stated, pressed for his opinion on the Jets’ expectations for 2023. “I think they’ve got a really talented football team. There’s going to be a lot of interest of course, in watching Aaron Rodgers this season.

“For us to get them Week 1, against a really good Buffalo Bills, team is going to be fantastic.”

Troy Aikman: ‘Really exciting’ to have Bills at Jets on MNF Week 1

As for the opponent for Rodgers’ Jets, the Bills are going to hope to establish their dominance in the AFC East next season. Welcoming Rodgers to the conference with a loss would be a pretty great way to do it.

“I think they’re really good. That division is going to be pretty competitive, of course. We know what the Bills have done that last several years,” continued Aikman. “I’m a big fan of Josh Allen, and really that entire organization. I just think they’ve done a tremendous job. They’ve just come up a little bit short. I know they’re frustrated, but they get a chance now to really, both teams for that matter. Get a chance to measure themselves and see exactly where they are.

“So within that division, to be opening up the season in what could turn out to be a really important ball game as we move throughout the year, I think is really exciting.”

The Jets are back in the conversation, and it all begins on Monday Night Football in Week 1. We can’t wait to see what happens.