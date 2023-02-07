Troy Aikman Offers Tom Brady Advice as he Begins Broadcasting Career at FOX

Now that Tom Brady has retired “for good” — or at least that’s what he’s telling us — everyone awaits his trek into the broadcast booth. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will join the team at FOX as an analyst in the near future. Before he puts on the headset, Troy Aikman has some advice.

Aikman made the same transition from quarterback to broadcaster several years ago. So, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful in the business. When joining Green Light with Chris Long, the now-ESPN analyst offered one piece of advice for Brady.

“My only advice is just be you, be authentic,” Aikman said. “Be honest, speak your mind. And he’ll find his niche, he’ll do that respectfully and I think he’ll have a lot to add to the broadcast.”

With 23 years of NFL experience, Brady should provide plenty of great analysis in the broadcast booth. There seems to be a lot of excitement about him joining the FOX staff.

Aikman did provide Brady with a tip, but he does think the future Hall of Famer will be just fine as an analyst.

“I think he’ll be great. Obviously, FOX does as well. Moist people do. I feel like there are people you just bet on and he’s one of those guys. … He’s succeeded at everything he’s done.”

Tom Brady Won’t be in Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl LVII

Some fans hoped Tom Brady’s career in the broadcast booth might start this Sunday, when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. That won’t be the case, though.

FOX doesn’t intend to use Brady in the booth for this year’s big game. Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported on the network’s plan in mid-January.

For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple industry sources say Fox Sports has no plans to use Brady in the booth for the Super Bowl. You never know with the pregame given how long that show goes. But Burkhardt/Olsen is the plan. Fox Sports declined comment on it. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 18, 2023

Brady didn’t have the best season in Tampa Bay, but did enough to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs. The Bucs were eliminated in the NFC Wild Card round by the Dallas Cowboys.