Expectations are pretty simple for the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone involved in the organization expects to be competing for Super Bowls. From Jerry Jones to the coaching staff, and even the players. Making deep runs in the playoffs is the standard on a yearly basis.

Unfortunately, it’s been nearly 30 years since the goal has been accomplished. Troy Aikman was the last starting quarterback to hoist the Lombardi Trophy during the 1996 season. Plenty of signal callers have rolled through Dallas since then but none have had the same mentality of Dak Prescott according to Aikman.

The Hall of Famer believes Prescott is the only Cowboys quarterback who understands “the expectations of winning a Super Bowl.” Prescott has openly talked about wanting to get back on the NFL’s biggest stage with Dallas and Romo believes that was missing from previous guys.

“Dak has never cowered to the expectations of winning the Super Bowl,” Aikman said via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s the only one I’ve heard since I’ve played that is really adamant about that being the standard for a Cowboys QB.”

Prescott signed a long-term contract with Dallas, keeping him with the team for years to come. He knows there is pressure on him to perform, no matter the scenario. The ability to “fill the shoes” of quarterbacks prior to him such as Aikman is something Prescott recognizes.

“Obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team, knowing their legacy and the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings,” Prescott said back in July 2022. “It starts there for me. (I’m) trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

Troy Aikman Accidentally Roasts Tony Romo With Statement

Ahead of Prescott taking over as a rookie out of Mississippi State, Tony Romo was the face of the franchise for multiple seasons. His first start came during the 2006 season and completed his last full year as a starter in 2014.

In six career playoff games with Romo as the starter, only two of those resulted in wins. Of course, those in Dallas will have arguments over the game in Green Bay in 2014 with the now infamous Dez Bryant play.

Outside of that, there was never even a sniff of an NFC Championship game with Romo in charge, let alone a Super Bowl. Aikman was there along the way, as a fan and broadcaster, and seemingly never saw the same fire from Romo as Prescott has shown.