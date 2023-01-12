Troy Aikman Rips Quality of Play on NFL Thursday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman sure is happy he didn’t end up in the Amazon Prime booth for year one of the streaming platform’s coverage of “Thursday Night Football.”

Appearing on a recent episode of the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast,” Aikman lamented the quality of play around the NFL this season. Though Aikman didn’t name-drop Amazon Prime, he noted most of the games he was referring to took place on one network.

“I think it’s the fundamentals of the sport. Football is the only sport that you can’t practice the way that you play it,” Aikman said. “All the other sports get to go practice and then go and play. In football you don’t and so we see the fundamentals of tackling aren’t what they once were.

“There were games that we watched, and I won’t say what network most of them were on, and I had to ask myself, ‘Is this professional football?’ There was some bad bad football being played, and that’s not good.”

Aikman, 56, departed from Fox Sports ahead of the 2022 season after 20 years. Joe Buck, Aikman’s broadcast partner at the network, left as well. Both Aikman and Buck joined ESPN to become the new voices of “Monday Night Football.” Their move was just another of a flurry of them, which included longtime “Sunday Night Football” play-by-play man Al Michaels leaving NBC and making the jump to Amazon Prime for “Thursday Night Football.”

While “Monday Night Football” received a jolt in its ratings this season, “Thursday Night Football” did not. Per Nielsen, an average of 9.6 million tuned in every Thursday on the streaming service. That’s down 28% from last season, when the weekly game was broadcasted on NFL Network.

Troy Aikman Wants to See NFL Product Improve

Aikman later praised the NFL for continuing to deliver monster ratings. He, however, said he’d like to see more emphasis on improving the on-field product.

“I just would like to see more emphasis on improving the product on the field,” Aikman said. “I’d like to see that there’s some interest in that as well. It seems like all these decisions are made to increase revenue, which is great, but then it’s less time on the field for players, and then it’s less time here, and the product begins to erode a little bit, and I think we’ve got to be really, really careful about that and I’ve been saying that for a while.”