Troy Aikman Takes Hilarious Jab At Tom Brady Ahead Of Cowboys vs. Bucs In NFL Wild Card Matchup

Neither Troy Aikman nor Tom Brady have ever been known for their elite-level speed on the football field. But, recently, Aikman actually posed a pretty interesting question while taking a jab at Brady.

Who would clock the faster time in a 40-yard dash at this time? In a recent podcast interview, Aikman has no doubt that he’s still got better speed than Brady.

“I kid him about it — he’s the most un-athletic quarterback in the game,” Aikman told the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” this week. “I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40-yard dash.”

Even coming out of college, Brady didn’t post the fastest 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine. At age 45, is it crazy to think he’d add a few extra ticks to the stopwatch?

Aikman did go on to make a bigger point, complimenting Brady. He talked about the quarterback’s incredible football IQ and ability to make smart decisions.

“Here, they’ve had these line problems. He’s not an elusive quarterback. They’ve given up the least sacks in the NFL. Why is that?” Aikman said. “He will not take a sack.

“He’ll get the ball out, he doesn’t create negative plays and this is why any team that’s playing a quarterback like him one, he’s the greatest to ever do it, and then also, coaches know, they see that, they recognize, you can’t keep him in it. You give him a chance in the fourth quarter, it’s gonna be a tough finish.”

One Last Run for Tom Brady?

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady as the NFL season winds down. What will the 23-year veteran do at the end of the year?

Retirement is certainly an option for the 45-year-old gunslinger … as is a return to the league for another season. What all goes into making the final decision? Brady discussed the most important factor in making the call.

“I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future,” Brady said on the Let’s Go! podcast, via the New York Post.

So, don’t expect Brady to make a decision right when the season ends. He’ll likely take his time at the end of the year.