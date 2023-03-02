Troy Aikman Tells Tom Brady To ‘Just Be Himself’ in New Broadcasting Role

Because of Tom Brady‘s incredible success on the field in the NFL, there’s an expectation he’ll be great at his next venture: broadcasting. It’s not the easiest transition to make, but Troy Aikman believes the seven-time Super Bowl champion will fit right in.

Aikman knows a thing or two about going from championship quarterback to high-level broadcast analyst. The former Dallas Cowboys star has grown into one of the best in the business during his time in the booth.

He expects Brady will enjoy that same kind of success. But he does have one tip for the ex-New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers gunslinger.

“Just to be himself. I have no illusions as to what it might look like for Tom. I think he’ll be fantastic,” Aikman told Front Office Sports. “He’s been great at everything he’s done. The reason he has been so good is because he puts in the work. And that’s the key. You can fake it for a little bit, and then it catches up to you. You’ve got to put in the time — I think the fans deserve that and Tom will give that to him.

I think [Brady’s] gonna be a huge success. I know he’s announced that he is gonna start up in 2024. I’m sure he’ll use this year to study, kind of the mechanics of it, how it works. And be as prepared as he can possibly be when he starts.”

Now that he’s officially retired, Brady joins the NFL on FOX broadcast team.

Will There Be a Netflix Roast of Tom Brady?

Now that Tom Brady stepped away from the NFL, he’s going to have a little bit more free time. That might open him up to the possibility of participating in a Netflix “roast” special.

Per TMZ Sports, Netflix and Brady are working together on the possibility of a “roast.” Give the quarterback’s Hall of Fame status, it could be an incredibly entertaining feature.

News of a potential Netflix special came out after reports surfaced that Brady might be eyeing a career in stand-up comedy. However, those appeared to just be rumors. Which … is probably a good thing.

No specifics regarding a potential release date have been mentioned at this time. There’s really no guarantee that a roast actually happens. But we can keep our fingers crossed, can’t we?