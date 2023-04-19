Tua Tagovailoa said yes, he did ponder retiring from the NFL after suffering two concussions, and possibly a third, last season.

But after talking with his family and receiving assurances from his doctor, the Dolphins quarterback opted not to step away from the game. Tagovailoa met with the media, Wednesday, and revealed for the first time that he did have discussions about retirement at the tender age of 24.

“Yeah, I think I considered it, you know, for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations,” Tua Tagovailoa told reporters. “Really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of growing — playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do.

“Yeah, I mean it’s my health, it’s my body.” he said. “I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn’t I would have quite a long time (ago).”

Tagovailoa missed five games this past season. His most public concussion came during Thursday Night Football at Paycor stadium in Cincinnati. After a sack, Tagovailoa couldn’t get up. He was taken to a downtown hospital (the same one that treated Damar Hamlin), but he was able to return home to Miami with his teammates.

However, it’s possible Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion days before. The Dolphins initially reported that it was a back injury. There was such an uproar after the Dolphins-Bengals game that the NFL tweaked rules for its concussion protocol. Tagovailoa suffered another concussion on Christmas Day at home against the Packers. Doctors didn’t clear him for concussion protocol until early February.

Tua Tagovailoa says he discussed the idea of retiring from football after the season with family but he decided to keep playing. He says this is his health and life. He thinks this is what’s best for him & his family. pic.twitter.com/6LfHd1RxwA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 19, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa Uses Jiu-Jitsu Techniques to Help Him If He Falls

These days, Tua Tagovailoa is working on ways to keep from suffering concussions. He’s training in jiu-jitsu. And his reasons for doing so are simple.

“Obviously (I) learned how to fall,” Tagovailoa said. “Learned some grappling techniques. Learned some other things too that I don’t think I should disclose. But for the most part, learned how to fall. You think it’s easy. Just don’t fall and hit your head. But a lot more to it.”

He said he’s learned to tuck his chin if he knows he’s going to fall. And the whole time, he also used crash pads to cushion his fall. He told reporters that his training teaches him how to disperse energy if he tumbles to the turf.

“It’s actually a lot cooler than you think when you hear of learning how to fall,” Tua Tagovailoa said.

“I’ve been falling a lot this offseason,” he added. “So I think just like anything else, you continue to train it, you continue to work it that it becomes second nature.”

The Dolphins have shown their faith in Tua. Earlier this month, they picked up his fifth-year option. They’re also looking to add a quality running back. Rumors started bubbling that Miami is interested in trading for or signing Dalvin Cook from the Vikings.