Tua Tagovailoa Sends Message to Fans Amid Concussion Concerns

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa broke his silence Friday for the first time since suffering his second concussion of the 2022 NFL season.

Tagovailoa, 24, suffered a concussion during the 26-20 Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed the Dolphins’ final three games, including the 34-31 AFC Wild Card game loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one! pic.twitter.com/O1QNKRaVxF — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) January 20, 2023

“When one chapter ends, another begins,” Tagovailoa tweeted. “Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!”

After a season marred by head injuries, which forced the NFL to alter its concussion protocols, the Dolphins have a big decision to make on Tagovailoa entering the 2023 offseason. Miami must decide whether or not it wants to pick up the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s rookie contract. Amid the rumors another quarterback could be in the Dolphins’ plans, including impending free agent Tom Brady, general manager Chris Grier declared Tagovailoa as “our starting quarterback.”

“Yeah, I would say with Tua, he’s our starting quarterback,” Grier said Monday. “I don’t know how we could say it any more clearly. We’ve been that way through this season and what he’s done and what Mike [McDaniel] and Tua, [Darrell] Bevell, Chandler [Henley], the coaching staff have all done; they’ve all worked tremendously hard, all of them together.

“So Tua – we anticipate him, worked with and talking with the doctors and consultants and everyone we dealt with, we fully expect him back next year 100 percent ready to go and then we’ll get through all those decisions like I said, just like we talk about every player on the roster.”

Dolphins Say They’re Sticking with Tua Tagovailoa for 2023 Season

Prior to suffering his first documented concussion in the 27-15 Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dolphins started the season 3-0 with Tagovailoa under center. Miami reeled off five consecutive wins after he returned in Week 7. The Dolphins, however, limped towards the finish line, losing five of their final six games of the regular season, narrowly qualifying for the playoffs.

In 13 games, Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 64.8% passing. He set career highs with a 105.5 passer rating and a 68.9 QBR.