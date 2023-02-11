Tua Tagovailoa Takes Up New Sport To Help Limit Concussions

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa revealed Friday he is adopting new methods to better protect himself from head injuries.

Making an appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” on Super Bowl LVII Radio Row, Tagovailoa said he will begin doing judo every Friday to help better understand his body and “how to fall.”

With @Tua now being a dad, it makes him want do things outside of the NFL to help himself… he will be doing judo every Friday to understand his body and how to fall 🥋



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @nateburleson pic.twitter.com/L6tGenLfWw — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 10, 2023

“We’ve got a plan set up,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ll be doing judo on Fridays just so that I can kind of figure out understanding my body and how to fall. I’m not trying to be a dangerous person in that way, just trying to help myself.”

Tagovailoa, 24, suffered two-known concussions during the 2022 regular season. The first came in Miami’s Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field. His second confirmed concussion occurred during the Christmas Day defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol the following day and remained until early February.

He told USA Today that the Dolphins made the correct decision in shutting him down for the season after the second concussion.

“For concussion protocol, I think the team did me the biggest service throughout that,” Tagovailoa said, via ESPN. “They never allowed me to go through protocol normally until the season was done. So that’s why it might have seemed like it took forever, but they were just protecting me from myself. And me and my family are very thankful to the Dolphins.

“But it really entailed a lot of exertion, so like running, ocular and vestibular movements, so like balance, proprioception — things like that. Having went to see a doctor in Pittsburgh, got clear from him and then had to do written test, memorization.”

Tua Tagovailoa Coming Off Career Season

Despite the injuries, the 2020 first-round pick had a career season under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. In 13 games, Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 64.8% passing. He set career highs with a 105.5 passer rating and a 68.9 QBR.

Both McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have said that Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback in 2023. Miami has until May 1 to decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option. The Dolphins haven’t ruled out signing Tagovailoa to a long-term extension.