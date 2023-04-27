TV host tries to romantically link Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian

We’re going to pass on watching this project. But what about you? Do you think you’d check out a TV reality show with Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian as the main romantic couple?

There could be giggly moments if Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, drops by. Maybe some uncomfortable ones if Brady’s ex-wife, Giselle Bundchen, makes a guest appearance, Or what about if Kanye West wants a part of the action? That would be bad, but it would make for quality reality TV meltdown.

This recent imagining of Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian came because Julie Chen Moonves put it out there in the reality-TV universe. Maybe Chen Moonves can will it to be true. A reporter asked her who she would want to see on Celebrity Big Brother.

Here’s how she answered because a girl can dream.

“I’m gonna say Kim Kardashian,” proclaimed Chen Moonves. “Because she’s Kim Kardashian and one of the most beautiful, fascinating women in the world.” And because Kardashian isn’t seeing someone special, Chen Moonves decided to fix her up with Brady, who is one of the most eligible bachelors in the world.

“He’s got seven Super Bowl rings, but can he win Big Brother?” Chen Moonves asked of Brady. “And he’s single. And I think Kim Kardashian, you know — I’m just saying, a little showmance. I’m just putting it out there, I love love.”

The host of Celebrity Big Brother wants Kim Kardashian on the show so she can couple up with Tom Brady, Would you watch to see if the two superstars like each other? (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Would Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian make for a reality showmance?

So are you up for a little showmance between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady? The recently retired NFL legend has played in a football reality show for 23 years since he left Michigan (via the draft) for New England then Tampa.

But is Kardashian his type? He likes willowly models and that’s not the reality star. Kardashian has dated athletes, but they’re usually in the NBA. Neither strikes us as being in the need for money, which is usually why celebrities go on reality shows.

Both of them also are raising kids in middle age. Brady is the father of three children, sharing two of his children with Giselle and one with actor and former model Bridget Moynahan. Meanwhile, Kardashian is raising four children from her marriage with West.

We don’t think this is the right project for Tom Brady, even if it offers a romantic coupling with Kim Kardashian. He’s not C list level enough.