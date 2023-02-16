Two NFL Teams Discussed Hiring ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky as Coach

According to a report by Adam Schefter, former NFL quarterback and current analyst for ESPN Dan Orlovsky spoke about coaching roles with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.

Schefter reported that the roles he spoke to each team about were “prominent.” On top of that, he also said that this isn’t the first time that Orlovsky has spoken to teams about a job. It also, likely, won’t be the last.

However, Dan Orlovsky chose to stay with ESPN.

Dan Orlovsky was drafted in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He played with five different teams and had two stints with the Lions during his playing career. For the most part, he was a backup. The last team Orlovsky played for was the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

His NFL career is best remembered for when he ran out the back of the end zone by accident with Detroit, taking a safety.

Shortly after his NFL career ended, Dan Orlovsky joined ESPN where he has quickly become one of the network’s premier analysts, renowned for his ability to explain the game and go into details while making his analysis easily digestible to a mass audience.

If the Colts hired Dan Orlovsky, he would be the second player turned analyst without any coaching experience that they hired. The first was Jeff Saturday, who took over as interim head coach.

Adam Schefter Projects How Much Jalen Hurts Will Make

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is about to make a big payday after a phenomenal season. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter projected just how much that will be too.

North of $45 million annually.

“To me, that’s the starting point, and it may not even be close,” Adam Schefter said.

That’s an absolutely insane prediction from Schefter. At the same time, it’s hard to argue that Hurts isn’t worth it. He’s developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC and just led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. The Eagles know that they can’t lose their star.