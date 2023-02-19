Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case

Recent rulings from a judge provides new insight into the alleged misconduct case involving NFL Network’s Michael Irvin. The former Dallas Cowboys star was sent home from Super Bowl LVII coverage after the alleged incident with a female hotel worker.

A judge ordered that the Phoenix Marriott must turn over all video evidence it possesses regarding the alleged encounter. Additionally, the judge ordered the name of Irvin’s accuser must be provided, as well as anyone else who filed a complaint against the former wide receiver.

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, requested the video footage from the hotel in a motion filed on Thursday. Later in the day, the judge granted the request, per TMZ Sports.

The alleged encounter between Irvin and the woman occurred on Feb. 5. NFL Network then decided to send Irvin home after receiving the complaint, though very few details have been provided.

“Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network said in a brief statement.

Michael Irvin Offers His Side of the Story

Not many details regarding Irvin’s alleged encounter with a woman at the Phoenix Marriott on Feb. 5. However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer was willing to offer his side of the story in a radio interview.

Speaking with Shan & RJ on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan, Irvin recalled what happened in the hotel lobby that night.

“Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,’” Irvin said. “But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, ‘Move me in the hotel for what?’

“So they moved my hotel, and I said, ‘What’s going on, guys? What’s happening? Why are we moving hotels?’ They said, ‘Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.’ I said, ‘I didn’t talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.’”

Irvin filed a $100 million lawsuit against his accuser.