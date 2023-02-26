Two Teams Emerge As Front-Runners for Rams Star Jalen Ramsey

Los Angeles Rams superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey may be on the move this offseason.

The Rams are reportedly shopping the six-time NFL Pro Bowler, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders are teams interested in making a run at Ramsey.

Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He is a three-time All-Pro first team member, including making the team in back-to-back season in 2020 and 2021.

Playing in 17 games for the Rams this past season, Ramsey had four interceptions, 18 pass deflections and a career-high 88 tackles. The Rams finished the season with a 5-12 record after winning the Super Bowl.

While the team struggled, Ramsey still played at a great level.

#Lions and #Raiders were the two teams mentioned by @JFowlerESPN for #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey.



Fowler says Ramsey should have a solid amount of interest on the trade market. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 26, 2023

Jalen Ramsey is a world-class defensive back

Ramsey has made the Pro Bowl every season except his rookie year in 2016. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Ramsey with the fifth pick out of Florida State in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars traded him to the Rams after three-and-a-half seasons in Jacksonville. They received a 2020 first round pick, 2021 first round pick and 2021 fourth round pick for Ramsey. The first round picks later turned into K’Lavon Chaisson and Travis Etienne.

The deal has been a win for the Rams. They won a Super Bowl in part because of Ramsey’s standout play on defense.

NFL players named Ramsey the No. 9 player in the league ahead of the 2022 season. He was the lone cornerback ranked in the top 10.