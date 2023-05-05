Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s real estate team, called LivNServe Real Estate, has become the official realtor of the Seahawks franchise.

“Truly Blessed and thankful to announce that my Real Estate Team ‘LivNServe Real Estate under Keller Williams are the Official Sponsors / Realtors of the Seattle Seahawks!! God you get all the Glory!!” Tyler Lockett tweeted.

Lockett received his real estate license from the state of Washington in 2021.

The 30-year-old wide receiver has been a part of the Seahawks franchise since being selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has been a 1,000-yard receiver each of the last four seasons with Seattle.

In 2022 with Geno Smith as his quarterback, Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says NIL is impacting NFL, too

Tyler Lockett has been a multihyphenate since he entered the professional ranks. In addition to his real estate career, he has also published a collection of poems, performed at open mic nights and done a lot of charity work.

If he had been born a decade later, he probably could have made some real good money in college, too, thanks to NIL.

His head coach, Pete Carroll, recently discussed NIL’s impact on college football.

“It’s like free agency going on in college football,” Carroll told reporters. “These kids have choices, and they’re figuring it out. … Here’s a whole young kind of evolution occurring here, and they’re early in it but they’re exposed differently, so we’re seeing guys a little bit differently. We have to continue to adapt as the times change. And that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Carroll was the head coach at USC before joining the Seahawks. He said he is not sure what NIL’s impact on the NFL will be. But he does think there will be at least some.