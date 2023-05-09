Tyrann Mathieu posts video of 8-year old son hitting home run, delivering monstrous bat flip

Tyrann Mathieu has accomplished a ton over his career in football, both college and the NFL. Now, it seems as though he believes his son is set to follow right behind in his footsteps.

Mathieu’s son, appropriately named Tyrann Mathieu Jr., is currently playing baseball at his age of eight years old. The New Orleans Saints safety recently shared this video of his boy hammering a dinger for his team.

Keep doing your best kid. pic.twitter.com/sxjZyw2sxd — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 7, 2023

With that, Mathieu was then asked in his replies the natural question of whether his son will be following his career path to LSU. His father then confirmed that plan as they hope to see him representing the Tigers one day in more than one uniform.

Tyrann Mathieu left Baton Rouge as one of the most electrifying players in the program’s history. After picking up 12 turnovers and scoring two touchdowns among his other defensive stats in his two collegiate seasons, he has since gone on to have a decade-long NFL career that has featured three All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl ring.

Mathieu Jr. still has a ways to go before catching up to his dad as an athlete. Still, father-son athlete duos are becoming more and more common, which should provide plenty of excitement for their family as he continues his time in youth sports.

Jamaal Williams has Tyrann Mathieu, Saints onlookers in disbelief over condiment choice for crawfish

Jamaal Williams might be on borrowed time in New Orleans. It’s not because of the running back’s performance, but his preferred condiment for crawfish.

In a short video put together by the Saints over the weekend, it was revealed that Williams has a special dipping sauce when eating crawfish. He needs a little BBQ sauce to enhance the flavor, apparently.

That didn’t sit well with new teammate Tyrann Mathieu … or really anyone within the Saints organization. Or probably anyone else within the state of Louisiana, to be honest.

Below is the video of Williams asking for a little BBQ sauce to liven up the flavor of the crawfish. You can hear a lot of people utterly confused by the running back’s request.