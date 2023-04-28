Tyree Wilson completely picks Roger Goodell up during all-time NFL Draft hug

Tyree Wilson couldn’t contain his excitement on Thursday night. When he heard his name called as the seventh overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, he gave commissioner Roger Goodell a hug he’ll never forget.

The former Texas Tech defensive end completely lifted Goodell off the ground while heading up on stage. Wilson was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the seventh pick.

Some of us were concerned for Goodell’s well-being when seeing how high Wilson lifted him off the ground. But the commissioner made it safely back to his feet.

Thought Tyree Wilson was about to suplex Roger Goodell here 😅 pic.twitter.com/oxhS20tcei — Outsider (@outsider) April 28, 2023

Hearing your name called at any point during the NFL Draft has to be an incredible thrill. Getting a chance to meet the commissioner on the first night? That’s really special.

Even though Goodell might’ve been surprised for a few moments, he probably understands the emotion Wilson at the time. it’s part of what makes the NFL Draft such an awesome event.