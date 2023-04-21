Tyreek Hill Calls Out Elon, Twitter for Not Giving the ‘Best QB’ in the NFL a Free Blue Check

Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill, a self-professed major troller on Twitter, called out chief twit Elon Musk for what he considered a major social media faux pas.

On Friday morning, Hill, aka the Cheetah, tweeted: “You paid for bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check.”

If you’re not familiar with Twitter shorthand, bron is LeBron James. And although James said he would not pay for Twitter Blue (and the blue verified check mark), Musk gave him a free subscription.

You paid for bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 21, 2023

But Tyreek Hill, in chastising Elon Musk, didn’t reveal the identity of the “best QB in the NFL” without that cherished blue check. He even admitted to the omission in a cheeky tweet posted a minute later.

“The last tweet gone have people wondering,” Hill wrote, punctuating it all with a laughing/crying emoji.

That last tweet gone have people wondering 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 21, 2023

So, tell us Tyreek Hill, who have you deemed as the best QB sans check? He never said. We did a quick check of some names. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lost his blue check to the Elon Musk purge. So did Patrick Mahomes, Hill’s former QB with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Was Hill talking about this quarterback?

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill used to celebrate big plays when Cheetah was a Chief. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Or maybe Hill wanted to give props to this guy. The Dolphins recently picked up the fifth year option for Tagovailoa, so the two should be playing throw and catch for awhile.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill played together for the first time last fall. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Other Hill followers debated between Tagovailoa and Mahomes. Someone even dropped the name Joe Burrow. Could be. Joey B is blue check-less. There also was a late nomination for Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who just became the highest-paid player in the NFL. No Elon love for this Eagle.

We’re not sure Mahomes even cared about living life without a blue check. He and the rest of his receivers from the Chiefs currently are in Fort Worth, Texas, for a throwing camp. Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and other Kansas City players were spotted at the TCU facilities.

But basically, the Tyreek Hill replies were just a flame war between Dolphins and Chiefs fans. (We’d expect nothing less from social media, even if the legacy blue checks went away, save for the one owned by LeBron James).

Cheetah stopped tweeting and posted a link to his Twitch account so he could play Dead Island 2. A player in the offseason does have his Friday afternoon priorities. And Twitter carries on. Musk also picked up the tab for writer Stephen King and actor William Shatner. Everyone else, including all the top athletes like Tyreek Hill, now have to pay by the month to verify their identity.